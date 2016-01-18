Russian delegation will not attend PACE winter session

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will not go to the winter session of PACE.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, according to sources in the State Duma and the Federation Council of Russia, the decision is final and it was decided the leaders of both houses of parliament of the Russian Federation with the support of all factions.

“Foreign Ministry made a presentation, which presented several options, including options not go at all, or to go, but in incomplete composition. However, there is no guarantee that Russia will return power, which it lacks in PACE. We do not want to go to Strasbourg to receive the regular political slippers, “- said the source.

Also, the source noted that if 25 January, the day of the Assembly of returned credentials of delegations still come to this session in Strasbourg. But such an outcome is unlikely, confident source.

Russia has been deprived of the right to vote, the right to participate in the meeting of statutory bodies and opportunities to participate in monitoring activities Assembly in PACE spring of 2014 after the annexation of the Crimea. By delegation was saved right to attend meetings, speak to them and work in committees.

At the first session in January 2015 the Russian delegation was present but left Strasbourg after the sanctions were extended. All of the following three sessions delegation did not attend.