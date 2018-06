Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The infantry brigade of Russian Southern Military District started military exercises in North Ossetia, Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti". The press service of the military district reported.

More than 700 soldiers, about 200 military equipment are involved in the event.

The event is held in "Tarsk" combined arms landfill (North Ossetia). The exercises will last for a month.