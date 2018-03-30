Russia sending diplomats of western countries

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is sending a number of diplomats of Western countries, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Thus, Moscow sends two Italian diplomats, they are given one week to leave the country, one Finnish, two Dutch, three Lithuanian diplomats.

The Polish Foreign Ministry reports that the four Polish diplomats must leave the territory of Russia until April 7.

Notably, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ambassadors of the countries "who took unfriendly actions against Russia in the "Skripal case" were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. They were given notes of protest and announced retaliatory measures.