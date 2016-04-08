Russia reduces gas prices to Armenia again

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia reduced natural gas prices to Armenia by 15 USD per thousand cubic meters that downed from 165 USD to 150 USD.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, premier minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan said while speaking about results of the meeting with Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

According to him, talks in this direction are being continued: 'It's final impact to the consumers is being discussed'.

H.Abrahamyan stressed that so Russia has reduced price of natural gas to Armenia by 9%.

Notably, in September 2015, Russia has decreased gas prices from 189 USD to 165 USD to Armenia. 'Gazprom Armenia' sells thousand cubic meters of gas to the population for 320 USD.

In accordance with the contract signed between Russia's 'Gazprom' company and 'Gazprom Armenia' in December 2013, Russia should supply 2,5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Armenia in 2014-2018 every year.

Experts consider 49 USD reduction of natural gas prices to Yerevan during last 7 months as Russia's comprehensive aid to Armenia. Because discount on the price of natural gas sold to the population was not observed during this period.