​Russian PM: Ankara holds strange position, refusing to apologize for Russian plane downing

Bakı. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish leadership continues to hold a strange position, refusing to apologize for the downing of a Russian combat plane.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with vice-premiers on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the Turkish leaders are holding a very strange position. It has just been reported that the Turkish premier hopes that Russia will revise its response measures over the incident with the downed plane. And, at the same time, he has said that Turkey will never apologize for this incident. Comments are needleless," Medvedev said.

According to Medvedev, Russia’s government may expand the list of commodities banned for importing to Russia, and impose other restrictive measures against Ankara.

"The measures that will be now included in the draft decree are only the first step. We’ll see how things will unfold. Within the Presidential decree we can expand the list of commodities to be banned, expand the group of persons to be banned for entering Russia, and take other measures aimed at limiting and winding cooperation with the Turkish Republic," Medvedev said, adding that "this all will be done if needed."

PM also called for "avoiding problems and imbalances" amid implementation of the Presidential decree and the government resolution and to make corrections if needed, adding that "this is a tough process, which needs to be managed."

"Finally, we hope the measures will have the intended effect. Those measures are not aimed against Turkish citizens but will only further addressing problems outlined in the Presidential decree," Medvedev said.