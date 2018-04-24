Russia may impose criminal liability for enforcing US sanctions

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ A bill on introducing criminal liability for carrying out US sanctions on the Russian soil, proposed by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, may be submitted for consideration of the lower house and adopted during the spring session.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, first deputy head of the United Russia faction Andrei Isayev told reporters.

"I think during our work on the law on counter sanctions, a bill on criminal liability for enforcing US sanctions on Russia’s territory will be drawn up," Isayev said, explaining that under the Russian legislation the amendments to the Criminal and Administrative Codes may be introduced only by additional bills.

"Certainly, the [bill on criminal liability will be adopted during the spring session," he said.

Touching on criminal liability, Isayev said this measure may be introduced against individuals and officials. "The companies may face only administrative liability," he noted.

