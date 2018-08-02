Russia approves cooperation project with Azerbaijan in transport sphere in Caspian Sea

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ / Government of the Russian Federation approved the draft agreement between the governments of the Caspian States on cooperation in the field of transport.

Report informs citing the TASS, it is said in the decree of Medvedev, who instructed to negotiate and sign the agreement.

"To instruct the Ministry of Transport of Russia with the participation of the Russian Foreign Ministry to hold talks with Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and sign an agreement...the specified agreement", - document says.

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of the future agreement is "the formation and development of the Caspian Sea region as a major international transport and logistics hub with a developed infrastructure and a high level of interaction between the parties in international transport".