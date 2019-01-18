Renowned religious scholar appointed university rector in Turkey

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's renowned religious scholar Nihat Hatipoğlu has been appointed rector of the Gaziantep Islamic University of Science and Technology. Report informs citing the Haber7 that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signed the relevant decree in this regard.

According to the order, new rectors have been appointed to 5 more universities.

Nihat Hatipoğlu was born in Diyarbakır on 11 May 1955. He completed his primary education in Malatya and Kayseri. He studied in an Imam-Hatip High School and graduated from Ankara University.