    Rector of university in Turkey arrested during operation against FETO

    35 lecturers of Osmangazi University detained

    Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Operation against Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) conducted in Eskişehir Osmangazi University in Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, as a result of the operation along with Rector of Children's University Prof. Dr. Sait Çelik Prof. Dr. Sait Chelik 4 teachers of university detained.

    35 teachers of Osmangazi University were also arrested. Then, about 26 of them were arrested, 9 were released on bail.

