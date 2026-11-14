Putin, Xi and Trump to meet in Shenzhen on November 19, Kremlin says

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Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will meet in Shenzhen on November 19, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Report informs, citing Russian media, that Peskov told reporters on Saturday that an agreement had been reached to hold the meeting.

"The meeting will take place in Shenzhen as part of the APEC summit," Peskov said.

The 33rd annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19.