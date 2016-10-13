 Top
    Putin: Russia puts forward idea of partnership of EAEC and Silk Road

    Russia, as well as our partners in the BRICS, remains committed to the development of open economic spaces

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Partnership of Eurasian Economic Union and Silk Road could be a basis for the creation of a large Eurasian partnership involving also the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

    Report informs Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

    "Russia, as well as our partners in the BRICS, remains committed to the development of open economic spaces, non-discriminatory and based on the principles of the WTO", - Putin said.

    According to him, in this regard, " Russian side has put forward the idea of pairing construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and Silk Road Economic Belt".

    Putin added that this initiative may be exploiting the potential of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

