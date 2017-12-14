Putin: It's not my job to evaluate the work of President Trump

© AFP 2017/ DON EMMERT

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "It's not my job to evaluate the work of US President Trump, this should be done by the American people". Report informs, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at the 13th annual press conference in Moscow.

The Russian president noted that Trump as US president, in his opinion, managed to achieve certain successes: "We see his serious achievements. Look at the markets as they grew up. This indicates the confidence of investors in the American economy. With the greatest respect to the opposition in the US, these are objective factors”.

Putin expressed hope that Russia and the US will normalize their relations and the countries will jointly overcome common threats.

Commenting on the question in the US media about the Russian influence on the US presidential election in 2016, Putin said: "Everything was invented by people who are in opposition to Trump to attach him an illegitimate character. The people who do this damage, ennoble the capabilities of the head of state, do not respect the voters who voted for him”.