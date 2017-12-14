 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin: It's not for me to train rivals for myself

    'Main task of competitive opposition is to propose a real agenda rather than a clamorous one'© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "It's not for me to train rivals for myself".

    Report informs, Russian president Vladimir Putin said at the 13th annual press conference in Moscow, commenting on the question about rivals in the upcoming presidential elections next year in Russia.

    "When we talk about the opposition, it's important not only to make noise in the squares, but also to propose something. It is necessary to offer not a clamorous, but a real agenda, in which people would believe in. This is the main task of the competitive opposition", Putin said.

    He also noted that he banks on support of those political forces in the country that share his view, as well as on massive support of citizens. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi