Putin: It's not for me to train rivals for myself

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "It's not for me to train rivals for myself".

Report informs, Russian president Vladimir Putin said at the 13th annual press conference in Moscow, commenting on the question about rivals in the upcoming presidential elections next year in Russia.

"When we talk about the opposition, it's important not only to make noise in the squares, but also to propose something. It is necessary to offer not a clamorous, but a real agenda, in which people would believe in. This is the main task of the competitive opposition", Putin said.

He also noted that he banks on support of those political forces in the country that share his view, as well as on massive support of citizens.