Putin instructs government to sign deal with Armenia on joint air defense

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to sign an agreement with Armenia on the creation of a joint regional missile defense system in the Caucasus, according to the decree published Wednesday, Report informs referring to the Russian Sputnik.

“Accept the proposal by the government of the Russian Federation on signing an agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia on creating a Joint Regional System of Anti-Air Defense in the Caucasus region of collective security,” the document reads.

Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to sign the agreement with Armenia on behalf of the Russian Federation.

According to the Council of CIS Defense Ministers, creating joint missile defense systems in Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia regions is a key objective for the Commonwealth of Independent States.