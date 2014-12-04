Putin: Continued creation of US strategic missile defense system poses threat not only to Russia and European countries

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Continued creation of the US strategic missile defense system poses a threat not only to Russia and European countries, but also to the United States. Report informs referring to the Russian media, this was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the message to the Federal Assembly.

"This is not just a security threat to Russia, but also for the whole world because of the possible violation of the strategic balance of power. I think it is dangerous for the United States and, as a dangerous illusion of invulnerability, strengthens commitment to unilateral, often uninformed decisions and additional risks", - said the president of the Russian Federation.