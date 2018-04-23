Protests against Sargsyan launched in several world cities

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ A protest action against Serzh Sargsyan’ being the prime minister of Armenia, was held in Glendale city of Californian state of US.

Report infors citing the Armenia media, the protest was organized by the Armenian community in the United States.

It was noted that a large number of Armenians live in this city. According to the information so many people have not participated in the actions of the community yet. The participants of the protest demanded the release of opposition leader, Nikol Pashinyan.

Protests against S.Sargsyan have been also held in Moscow, Los Angeles, Paris, Marseille, Berlin, Brussels, Minsk and other cities.

Notably, protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s being prime minister have being held since April 13. Despite protests, the Armenian parliament elected Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister on April 17.