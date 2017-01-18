 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prosecutors seek arrest of 243 Turkish military personnel

    8 of them are colonels, 2 lieutenant colonels

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul prosecutor's office has issued arrest warrant on 243 employees of the Turkish Armed Forces.

    Report informs citing daily Sabah, they are suspected of links with Fethullahçı Terror Organization (FETÖ).

    8 of the servicemen are colonels, 2 lieutenant colonels. They were users of ByLock computer program.

    According to the newspaper, a while ago, more 330 employees of the Turkish Armed Forces were arrested on suspicion of being users of ByLosk.

    The information reports that FETÖ supporters coordinated their activities through this program. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi