Prosecutors seek arrest of 243 Turkish military personnel

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul prosecutor's office has issued arrest warrant on 243 employees of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Report informs citing daily Sabah, they are suspected of links with Fethullahçı Terror Organization (FETÖ).

8 of the servicemen are colonels, 2 lieutenant colonels. They were users of ByLock computer program.

According to the newspaper, a while ago, more 330 employees of the Turkish Armed Forces were arrested on suspicion of being users of ByLosk.

The information reports that FETÖ supporters coordinated their activities through this program.