 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prosecutor General of Ukraine resigns

    Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin write his resignation letter

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin wrote a letter of resignation, and it has already arrived in the president's administration. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, spokesman for the head of state Svyatoslav Tsegolko said.

    President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday that he had asked Shokin to resign, because a number of parliamentary factions are dissatisfied with because a number of parliamentary groups dissatisfied with his activities.

    According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General is appointed and dismissed by the President with the consent of the Verkhovna Rada.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi