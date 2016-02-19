Prosecutor General of Ukraine resigns

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin wrote a letter of resignation, and it has already arrived in the president's administration. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, spokesman for the head of state Svyatoslav Tsegolko said.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday that he had asked Shokin to resign, because a number of parliamentary factions are dissatisfied with because a number of parliamentary groups dissatisfied with his activities.

According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General is appointed and dismissed by the President with the consent of the Verkhovna Rada.