​Proposed to legalize prostitution in Armenia

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The legalization of prostitution in Armenia may cause a reduction of a rate of sexually transmitted diseases to 60%."

Report informs citing Armenian media, this statement was made by the country's head of department of Dermatology and Infectious Diseases Scientific-Medical Center, doctor-dermatologist Samvel Hovhannisyan.

He added that the legalization of this "ancient profession" must be strictly controlled by the country: "Opening of such "business industry" requires big amount of financial resources". Moreover, those who offer intimate services must be completely healthy."

It ss prohibited to get engaged in this work, and they are fined in Armenia.

According to UNESCO in 2001, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, prostitution has strongly developed in the country.

According to the report dated 1 July 2014, there are 3 700 STD infected people.