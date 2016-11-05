Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discussed issue of holding next summit of Council of Turkic Speaking States

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

Report informs, according to the press service of the Kazakh government, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discussed schedule of upcoming meetings, including the holding of the next Summit of the Council of Turkic-speaking countries in the first quarter of 2017.

Heads of state also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and interaction between the two countries in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Earlier, the VI Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries was held in Bishkek in the IV quarter of this year. However, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side it was postponed to a later date. The reason for the transfer was not announced. The Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.