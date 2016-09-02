Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov dies

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first President of Uzbekistan Islam Abduganiyevich Karimov has died at the age of 78.

Report informs, Reuters writes citing 3 diplomatic sources in reporting that Uzbek President passed away.

Islam Karimov was born in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on January 30, 1938. He was first secretary of the Communist Party of Uzbekistan in the former Soviet Union (1989-1991). He was the country's president since 1990. He led Uzbekistan for 28 years, including in Soviet period.