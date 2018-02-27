Prague court releases a terrorist

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ A court in Czech Republic has released Salih Muslim, a former Kurdish Syrian leader, despite Ankara's official request for him to be extradited.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, Turkish Ambassador in Prague Ahmet Necati Bigali said.

Muslim, a prominent former leader of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria, was arrested in the Czech capital of Prague on Saturday at Turkey's request.

“This is an unexpected decision for us. We are saddened by the release of Salih Muslim, who participated in many terrorist acts in Turkey in recent years. We are not satisfied with the decision. This decision has offended the European Convention on Extradition. Unfortunately, the Czech Court has made a decision against our bilateral relations, our alliance. This decision may have a negative impact on bilateral relations. Salih Muslim has been released and can go anywhere”, he said.