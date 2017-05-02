Poll: Two-thirds of Russians want Putin's re-election in 2018

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two-thirds of Russians want Putin's re-election in 2018.

Report informs referring to Russian media, results of a poll conducted by the Levada Center show.

64% of respondents support a new presidential term of Putin. 22% of respondents want to see another person in his place. The remaining 14% of respondents found it difficult to answer the question.

The same respondents were asked who they would vote for if the presidential elections were held next Sunday. Many had not yet decided on their attendnce of the elections, so only 48% of respondents said they were ready to support Putin. 10% of Russians don’t know if they will vote at all; 13% will definetely not go for voting; 19% have not yet decided on the candidate they will vote for.

Among those who are "ready to vote in these elections and determined who they will vote for," 83% are ready to support Putin.

Presidential ratings of Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Gennady Zyuganov, Sergei Shoigu and Alexei Navalny change around 5%.