​Plane makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's An-2 flight made an emergency landing in the east of the country one and a half kilometers from the airport. There were no casualties among the five people on board, Report informs says citing RIA Novosti.

"The An-2 aircraft of the Orlan 2000 airline performed a flight on a sanitary task en route Ust-Kamenogorsk-Aksuat. At 12:50 (10:50 Baku time), the crew reported an emergency with the engine. The aircraft commander decided to make an emergency landing 1.5 kilometers from the Ust-Kamenogorsk airport. There were five people on board - three crew members and two service passengers. None of them were killed," the Aviation administration of Kazakhstan reported.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development has launched an investigation into the fact. In turn, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reported that one of the pilots suffered during the emergency landing.