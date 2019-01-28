Photo of Iranian FM with female ambassador causes public uproar

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Homeira Rigi, the 3rd female Iranian ambassador, met and conferred with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before leaving for Brunei’s capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan.

Report informs citing the Anadolu that their joint photo has caused a scandal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said when the ambassadors begin their duties, they take a memorial photo with the Foreign Minister: “This is a very good tradition in Iran. Foreign Ministry intends to benefit more from women and Sunni people. We believe women in the diplomacy can contribute to the development of the country and to the national interests. It's surprising that such photos are still unacceptable to some. "

Zarif is expected to appoint two more diplomats as ambassador in the near future.

Rigi is the second Muslim Sunni ambassador of Iran as the first one was Saleh Adibi who is representing Tehran in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi.

Born in 1975, Rigi has been an active social figure, and since April 2014 till very recently, she acted as the governor of Qasr-e Qand County in the Southeastern province of Sistan-e Baluchistan.