​Peskov: There's no breakthrough in ties between Russia and US after meeting of Putin and Obama

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The conversation of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama, which took place yesterday at the sidelines of the G20 summit, was constructive.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was said by the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov. However, he urged not to expect a qualitative breakthrough in bilateral relations after such a brief meeting.

"This is absolutely unrealistic to expect that the 20-minute meeting could mark a turning point in bilateral relations", he said. ""But the talks were really constructive", said Peskov.