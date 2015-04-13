Russian permanent representative: EU has no formal reason to discourage "Turkish Stream"

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission has no formal reasons to oppose the construction of "Turkish flow", but for political reasons is interested in maintaining transit through Ukraine. Report informs citing the Tass it was said by the Russia's permanent representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov.

European Commission should not have formal reasons to discourage the "Turkish flow".Obviously, a certain factor is a purely political interest in maintaining transit through Ukraine, "- said Chizhov at conference on the sidelines of the Valdai Club on European energy security.

On December 1, 2014 "Gazprom" and Turkish company Botas signed a memorandum of understanding on construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea.Capacity of the pipeline is 63 billion cubic meters of gas, of which about 50 billion cubic meters will be delivered on a new gas hub on the Turkish-Greek border.