Passenger aircraft of "Turkish Airlines" makes emergency landing at Dubai airport

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ A passenger aircraft of "Turkish Airlines" made an emergency landing in Dubai while carrying out Istanbul - Abu Dhabi flight. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, the sandstorm was the reason of landing.

So, "Airbus A330" passenger plane took off at 22:20 p.m. Baku time from Istanbul to Abu Dhabi. However, the plane that is expected to land at 03:45 a.m. at the airport in Abu Dhabi, was directed to Dubai due to intense sandstorm. 130 passengers including 2 children, were placed in hotels in Dubai. It was noted that today the passengers will be sent to Abu Dhabi by cars, while the plane with its crew members will return to Turkey.