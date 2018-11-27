Pashinyan: We should understand whom we can rely on in CSTO and whom we can't

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/712ca38b0cabc29125628fe04b95edc0/a8acbeb4-3c70-442c-86d6-9ef47cfd247d_292.jpg

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should clarify their allied obligations towards each other, Armenian acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Report informs citing TASS that Pashinyan spoke during a rally in Vanadzor.

"You know that recently CSTO have held active discussions. And these discussions are aimed to determine what obligations the allied countries should have towards each other. We should finally understand whom we can rely on and whom we can't," the acting head of the Armenian cabinet said.

According to Pashinyan, "it is not very clear for official Yerevan why the countries that are allies under the treaty sell weapons to the country, which is not a very friendly neighbor of Armenia."

"We want to discuss this issue with our allies sincerely," the acting head of the Armenian cabinet said.