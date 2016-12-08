Party of Armenia's ex-defence minister that moved to opposition will hold a congress

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Founding congress of "Third Republic" party led by former defence minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan who moved to the opposition against Serzh Sargsyan will be held on December 23.

Report informs citing the daily newspaper "Joğovurd" (People), campaign is being held to elect Seyran Ohanyan as a chairman of the party.

According to the newspaper, at times of defense minister Seyran Ohanyan had close contact with border villages Voskepar, Barekamavan and Koti in Noyemberyan city of Tavush region.

He paid the debt of Barekamavan villagers for electricity, provided with diesel fuel and other provisioning for road repairs

According to information, former defense minister through these works wants to be promoted and become vice-chairman of the party.