Moscow plays host to parade over May 9 - Victory Day - VIDEO

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ The parade dedicated to 72nd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War is being held at Red Square in Moscow, Report informs referring to BBC.

About 10.000 servicemen, 114 equipment units, as well 72 helicopters and airplanes take part in the parade.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu saluted the parade.

Military parades and festive demonstrations have already taken place in the Far East and Siberia.

In addition to the parades, a public action to commemorate the "Immortal Regiment" is held in many cities of Russia and abroad. "Immortal Regiment" action is a march, during which people carry photos of their relatives who participated in the World War II.