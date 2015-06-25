OSCE urges Armenia to comply with commitments

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "As other states of OSCE, Armenia also took the commitment to defend and promote the right of peaceful assembly. So, the rights of protesters should be respected in Yerevan."

Report informs referring to the official website of the OSCE, Director of the OSCE Bureau on Democratic institutions and Human rights, Michael Georg Link said.

He urged Yerevan to refrain from the use of force, suspicious arrests, biased judgments.

Since June 19, the protests against the rise in the cost of electricity are held in Armenia. Thousands of people in different cities and regions are protesting the government's decision in the streets. On the morning of June 23, the police dispersed the protest by using force and 237 protesters were arrested. A criminal case was filed against them under the Criminal Code of hooliganism. The protest is in progress.