One killed, eight soldiers wounded in PKK attacks in Turkey

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ A former village guard was killed and eight soldiers were wounded on May 20 in an outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attack in the Artuklu district of the southeastern province of Mardin, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

PKK militants first raided the Bağlıca village and killed former village chief and village guard Kazım Kavak at around 12:30 p.m.

Ambulances and additional soldiers were deployed to the village following the killing of Kavak.

However, PKK militants detonated a bomb placed on the road during the passing of military vehicles heading toward the village. Eight soldiers were wounded in the explosion. However, no injuries were reported from the health personnel inside the ambulance. The wounded soldiers were taken to Mardin State Hospital.

Meanwhile, security forces have conducted a wide-scale operation in the region to apprehend the PKK militants while the road was also closed to traffic.