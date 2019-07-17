Office of judge who released Robart Kocharyan on bail searched

The office of David Grigoryan, the judge who released Armenia's ex-president Robert Kocharyan on bail, has been searched, the office doors sealed.

Report informs citing Sputnik Armenia that spokesperson for Armenian Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan confirmed the information.

Without elaborating on the issue, she said: "The search was conducted as part of the work under our supervision."

Notably, on May 20, Yerevan judge David Grigoryan passed a decision to release Kocharyan on bail. On June 25 the Appelate Court cancelled the decision and arrested the former president again.