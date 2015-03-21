Ocalan is ready to submit a plan for a peaceful settlement of conflict with Turkish government

Baku. March 21. REPORT.AZ/ Serving a life sentence in prison on the island of Imrali leader of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party Abdullah Ocalan is ready to present his plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict with the Turkish government.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, in late February the PKK leader urged his supporters to attend a peace conference on Disarmament, which is planned for the coming months.

At least 40 thousand people killed over 30 years of armed confrontation between the PKK and the Turkish military.