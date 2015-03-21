Ocalan is ready to submit a plan for a peaceful settlement of conflict with Turkish government

Baku. March 21. REPORT.AZ/ Serving a life sentence in prison on the island of Imrali leader of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party Abdullah Ocalan is ready to present his plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict with the Turkish government.
Report informs referring to the Turkish media, in late February the PKK leader urged his supporters to attend a peace conference on Disarmament, which is planned for the coming months.
At least 40 thousand people killed over 30 years of armed confrontation between the PKK and the Turkish military.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
