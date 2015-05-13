Obama: Iran engages in dangerous and destabilizing behavior across region

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ US has key interests in the Middle East but Iran engages in "dangerous and destabilizing behavior" across the region.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by US President Barack Obama in an interview with the newspaper "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat."

"The United States has key interests in the Middle East, including the response to external aggression, to provide guarantees for the free flow of energy and maintenance of trade, freedom of navigation in international waters, including Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb", said Obama. At the same time the US president added that Washington's interests included the destruction of terrorist networks that threaten Americans, as well as preventing the development of weapons of mass destruction in the region.

"I made it clear that, US is prepared to use any elements to defend its interests in the Middle East"

To the question from newspaper that if there are concerns about Iran's role in the development of the situation in Syria and Yemen, Obama said: "Iran engaged in dangerous and destabilizing behavior across region". Iran - sponsor of terrorism ... Therefore, countries in the region that are deeply concerned about Iran's actions are right."

At the same time, Obama stressed that, US will continue to apply sanctions against Iran, even in case of reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, as "reckless behavior of Tehran."