Number of working-age population reduced in Armenia

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ During 2014 the working-age population of Armenia has decreased by 190 700 people, Report informs referring to epress.am.

Thus, in early 2014 the number of able-bodied population was 2,326,200 people. By the end of the year this figure amounted to 2,135,500 people.

According to official statistics, at the beginning of 2014 the number of employed population in Armenia was 1,175,800 people, and at the end of the year the number of employed decreased to 1,111,700 persons. So, for a year 64 100 working citizens become unemployed.