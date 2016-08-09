Number of dismissed employees of Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs exceeds 3 000

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ So far, 3 672 employees of the Presidency of Religious Affairs under the Turkish Cabinet of Ministers have been dismissed in regard with the FETÖ case.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, on August 9, other 2 560 employees of the presidency, acting inside and outside the country, have been dismissed regarding the mentioned criminal case.

Notably, 1 112 employees of the authority were dismissed after the coup attempt on July 15.