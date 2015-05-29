Number of people considering Armenia as main threat to Turkey increases

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the survey conducted in Turkey, 20.3 percent of respondents think, serious threat from the Armenian side to their country have increased.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the survey made by the Turkey Research Center of Kadir Has University revealed such a reality.

According to the survey conducted in November 2013, 7.2 percent of respondents said, Armenia is a serious threat source to Turkey.

32.4 percent of those who participated in the survey do not accept to open the border with Armenia under any condition.

37.2 percent of respondents stressed name of Azerbaijan as Turkey's close friend.

The survey was held among a thousand people over 18 years old in 26 provinces of Turkey