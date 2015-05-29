 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of people considering Armenia as main threat to Turkey increases

    The survey was held among a thousand people over 18 years old in 26 provinces of Turkey

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the survey conducted in Turkey, 20.3 percent of respondents think, serious threat from the Armenian side to their country have increased.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, the survey made by the Turkey Research Center of Kadir Has University revealed such a reality.

    According to the survey conducted in November 2013, 7.2 percent of respondents said, Armenia is a serious threat source to Turkey.

    32.4 percent of those who participated in the survey do not accept to open the border with Armenia under any condition.

    37.2 percent of respondents stressed name of Azerbaijan as Turkey's close friend.

    The survey was held among a thousand people over 18 years old in 26 provinces of Turkey

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi