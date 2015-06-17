 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of flood victims in Tbilisi increases to 19

    6 people are missing

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people reported missing as a result of the strong floods in Tbilisi reached 19, Report informs citing Gruziya-onlayn.

    According to the latest statistics of Security Council and crisis management, they identified 17 victims, and two bodies remain unidentified.

    "One of the bodies was found in the park "Mziuri", another body was found near Kura River in the Gardabani region. 6 persons are considered missing", the statement says.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi