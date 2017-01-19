Number of detainees after FETÖ's coup attempt announced

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Nearly 43 000 persons were arrested after FETÖ's (Fethullahist Terror Organization) coup attempt.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a meeting with the heads of local executives.

According to him, after the coup attempt, over 93 000 civil servants dismissed.

Notably, FETÖ attempted to overthrow the Turkish government on July 15, 2016. Turkish law enforcement agencies prevented it.