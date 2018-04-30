Nikol Pashinyan unveils his future plans

© Sergei Grits/AP

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ "As we have a short time, we should start forming a government based on the free, fair and legitimate elections from the very first day."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said, speaking about the works if he would be elected as prime minister.

"Our first necessary step is to solve many remaining problems. One of the most important tasks is to create a stable business environment. Now I am only a candidate for the prime minister. After being the prime minister, we will discuss the composition of the government. We should discuss all these issues one by one. The second step is to form a new government within 15 days," Pashinyan added.

Notably, Yelk (Way out) parliamentary fraction has nominated Nikol Pashinyan for the post of prime minister on April 30.

On April 30, he will meet with three parliamentarians, including the ruling Republican Party of Armenia. Head of the Prosperous Armenia Party, Gagik Tsarukyan said he would support Pashinyan's candidacy.