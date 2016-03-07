New director of Imam Reza complex appointed

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Hojjat-ul-Islam of Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi al-Sadat as a director of Imam Reza mausoleum.

Report informs referring to the foreign media.

He is a member of the Assembly of Experts (structure, elected by the supreme leader of the country, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei now occupies this position) and the authorized representative of Ayatollah Khamenei on the Khorasan province. Prior to that, this position was occupied by Ayatollah Abbas Vaizi-Wasabi who died on March 4 in Mashhad at the age of 80 years.

Notably, 8th Imam of Shiites, Hazrat Imam Reza was buried in Mashhad. A mausoleum was built on his grave, which is visited by millions of people every year.