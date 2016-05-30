 Top
    NATO PA adopts declaration on security assurances to neighboring countries of Russia

    The document was unanimously approved on the basis of the two-day meeting of the Assembly

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of NATO adopted a declaration calling to guarantee the safety of members of the alliance countries, which located in the regions adjacent to Russia, Report informs, citing the TASS.

    The document was unanimously approved on the basis of the three-day meeting of the Assembly took place in the Albanian capital, which was attended by 250 parliamentarians from the 28 NATO countries and NATO Partner countries.

    The declaration calls on NATO PA military bloc countries "to provide guarantees to member states that feel that their safety is at risk, focusing on the eastern and southern flanks of the alliance."

