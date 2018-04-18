 Top
    Close photo mode

    More than 60 protesters detained in Yerevan

    68 protest participants were brought to different departments of Yerevan police

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today 68 protest participants were brought to different departments of Yerevan police, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

    Notably, today, several hundreds of people started a march in the center of Yerevan under the leadership of the Head of "Way Out" faction of National Assembly of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan who opposes the appointment of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as the head of the government.

    Earlier, the Armenian parliament elected Sargsyan as the head of the government by a majority vote. President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan signed a decree on appointment. In his turn N. Pashinyan stated that the protest actions will be continued.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi