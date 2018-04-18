More than 60 protesters detained in Yerevan

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today 68 protest participants were brought to different departments of Yerevan police, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

Notably, today, several hundreds of people started a march in the center of Yerevan under the leadership of the Head of "Way Out" faction of National Assembly of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan who opposes the appointment of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as the head of the government.

Earlier, the Armenian parliament elected Sargsyan as the head of the government by a majority vote. President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan signed a decree on appointment. In his turn N. Pashinyan stated that the protest actions will be continued.