More than 3,500 Daesh militants arrested in Turkey

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish law enforcement authorities arrested more than 3,500 Daesh militants so far.

Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said.

He noted that, killings and other crimes prevented due to the arrest of terrorists. According to Prime Minister said that more than 50,000 illegal border crossings prevented.

"Turkey's allies and friends should think 100 times before taking any action. They have to decide with who they will continue the way - with Turkey or with terrorists"- B. Yildirim added.