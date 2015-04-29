Mogherini: EU intends to facilitate negotiations with Iran

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ EU aims to fully contribute to the successful conclusion of negotiations on Iranian nuclear program, the two sides are ready to work on the preparation of the draft outcome document.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said today.

During visit to New York, F. Mogerini to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and will hold talks with US Secretary of State John Kerry.

"I certainly will go through all the points that we need to modify the view of a definitive agreement in late June", said the head of EU diplomacy.

As her main task she called "the promotion of nuclear talks." According F.Mogherini, quarantees of lack of Iranian nuclear weapons will lead the country to new positions in the region.