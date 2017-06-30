Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs intends to send migrants to Far East

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has developed a draft of a new concept of migration policy for 2018-2020.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the document assumes, in particular, stimulation of the stay of visitors in the regions of Lake Baikal and the Far East.

The ministry noted that the concept is designed to ensure national and public security, comfort and well-being of the population, as well as to promote the demographic and socio-economic development of the country.

According to new system, immigrants will have to obtain a temporary residence permit where the necessary infrastructure is created, their professions are in demand on the labor market, the demographic situation in the region must also be taken into account.