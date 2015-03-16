 Top
    ​Ministry of Emergency Situations: 17 people died in fire in Kazan identified

    There were 3 Azerbaijanis among the injured people

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT. AZ / The bodies of those killed in fire at the Admiral shopping center in Kazan were identified. Report informs citing Tass, this information was provided by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Tatarstan.

    The number of victims of the tragedy has reached 17 people.

    As it was previously reported, there was 1 citizen of Azerbaijan among them.

    Rescuers cleared more than half of the mall collapsed structures.

    According to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Tatarstan, there were 3 Azerbaijanis among the injured.

