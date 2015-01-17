Ministry of Defence of Georgia and Armenia signs cooperation plan

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation headed by the First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan made an official visit to Georgia. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during the visit, the delegation received by the Deputy Defense Minister of Georgia Levan Girshiashvili. The prospects of bilateral relations in the defense sector, regional security issues discussed during the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the sides signed a bilateral cooperation plan for 2015.