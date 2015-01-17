 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Defence of Georgia and Armenia signs cooperation plan

    The delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia visited Georgia

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation headed by the First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan made an official visit to Georgia. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during the visit, the delegation received by the Deputy Defense Minister of Georgia Levan Girshiashvili. The prospects of bilateral relations in the defense sector, regional security issues discussed during the meeting.

    At the end of the meeting, the sides signed a bilateral cooperation plan for 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi